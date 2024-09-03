Central Valley Fire District to put mill levy on the ballot again this November

BOZEMAN — Last year, residents in the Central Valley Fire District (CVFD) turned down a levy that would have raised money for the district. This year, CVFD is once again asking voters to approve a new levy that would raise more money.

“This will be my first year paying taxes officially as a homeowner. I'm not looking forward to it, but it's something that needs to be that,” says Belgrade resident Danika Cervenka.

Cervenka recently moved to Belgrade from Bozeman, and as a first-time homeowner, she isn’t surprised by the high property taxes and the possibility of them going up.

“I'm not really surprised if things kind of get increased. I feel like we're seeing everything increase as it is. And I feel like if it's for a good benefit and we see a decrease in fires,” says Cervenka.

Last November around 66% of voters rejected raising taxes for the CVFD mill levy. This year, the fire district is once again asking voters for more money.

“The district's asking the voters to consider a 23-mill levy would replace a 10-mill levy,” says Central Valley Fire Marshal Jake Zlomie.

Central Valley’s Fire Chief Jay Wittwer says the district is currently operating on an operational deficit.

“Our budget actually exceeds what our incomes are,” says Wittwer.

Which is why the district is asking for voters to approve a mill levy that would raise nearly $4 million a year.

If approved, it would cost homeowners around $187 a year for a home assessed at $600,000 dollars.

“If this does not pass, we do run the risk of having to adjust those service levels in the future,” says Wittwer.

Which could mean longer response times.

“What may happen in the future is that the response times may be lengthened,” says Wittwer.

Wittwer says he feels optimistic the levy could pass this go around but still understands some of the residents in the district might have reservations.

“Of course, we are all concerned, and many residents of the district are concerned that it may not pass because they understand the effect on the service levels,” says Wittwer.