BUTTE — A Catholic choir brought Christmas joy to patients and staff at St. James Hospital in Butte, spreading holiday cheer through the halls just days before Christmas.

Eight-year-old Delaney Krieg was among roughly a dozen carolers who performed throughout the hospital on an early morning visit. The young singer said she knew it would be meaningful to bring music to patients during the holiday season.

"People are not feeling so good here, and it's good to make them joyful," Krieg said. "I knew it would be good to sing to patients because it's a joyful time."

When asked how singing made her feel, Krieg simply replied, "I feel really happy."

Catholic choir brings Christmas joy to Butte hospital patients and staff

Father Patrick Baretta led his parishioners in the caroling effort, which is part of their broader community outreach during Advent, the roughly four weeks before Christmas Eve. The group has also performed at homeless shelters and nursing homes throughout the season.

"God never gives us a gift just for ourselves," Baretta said. "Every blessing that we receive is to be shared with others, and if we are able to sing, we share that ability, that gift we have with others for their enjoyment."

Karen Costello, president of St. James Hospital, said the choir's visit provided comfort to both patients and healthcare workers during the holiday season.

"People don't really want to be in the hospital on Christmas, but obviously they are, and our caregivers are always so giving of their time," Costello said.

For those working through the holidays and patients dealing with illness, the choir offered what Costello described as "the gift of comfort and joy."

Baretta emphasized the inclusive nature of their mission, saying the group wanted to reach everyone in the hospital community.

"We embrace them all. We love them all, and we want to remind them that they are part of us, and we wanted to bring them a little joy, a little comfort," Baretta said. "Songs from maybe their childhood that they haven't heard in a long time that can warm their hearts in this season of joy."

