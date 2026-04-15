BZN Seeks Community Feedback on Expansion, Runway Plans

BELGRADE — If you’ve been to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) recently, you’ve likely noticed some construction — but there’s even more happening behind the scenes.

Brian Sprenger, BZN’s chief executive officer, drove me around the tarmac to show what projects are underway.

“We have three phases of terminal expansion going on along the north side of the airport,” Sprenger said.

The roughly $200 million terminal expansion will add five new gates, three new baggage claim areas and several other amenities.

“The new gates will be larger for the bigger aircraft we see,” Sprenger said.

WATCH: Bozeman airport plans $200M expansion and new runway

Bozeman airport advances $200 million terminal expansion and proposes a new commercial airline runway

Sections of the terminal could open as soon as this fall.

Out front, crews are working to bring sewer and water service to the new terminal section, along with roof work and paving. Sprenger said early spring is a good time to get these projects done.

“Peak days in the winter, we’re at about 6,000 departing passengers. Peak days in the summer, we’ll be closer to 7,500,” he said. “A day like today, we’re about 2,200.”

On Wednesday, the airport felt like a ghost town — but those familiar with BZN know it can get busy quickly. That’s why the airport continues to plan ahead with projects such as:

“Improving our parallel runway, which currently is designed for small aircraft only,” Sprenger said. “We’re upgrading that to a full air carrier runway so we can land airlines there as well.”

BZN plans to add a second large runway for airlines. Once completed, it could open opportunities for other developments, including the construction of Tarmac Trail, which would replace sections of Airport Road.

Before that can happen, Sprenger said, the airport must complete an environmental assessment that examines historical significance, wildlife impact, noise, traffic, community effects and more.

“We encourage the public to attend the open house,” Sprenger said. “That gives people the opportunity to learn more about what is going on on our north side and, if they’re interested, to submit public comment.”

Runway construction could begin as soon as two years from now.

Environmental Assessment Public Open House

Date: April 16, 2026

Time: 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Location: Old Terminal Building – immediately north of the BZN air traffic control tower (662 Wings Way, Belgrade, MT 59713)

Directions: Head toward Central Valley Fire Station and turn onto Wings Way. Continue until you reach a stop sign and see a large green sign reading “U.S. Customs and ARFF/Operations.” Turn left at the stop sign and continue toward the control tower. Just past the tower’s west side, take a right-hand turn and drive straight. The gray, flat-roofed building at the end of the road is the old terminal building.

