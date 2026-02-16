Butte's Mai Wah Society celebrates Chinese New Year with annual dragon parade this weekend

BUTTE — The Mai Wah Society will host its annual Lunar New Year Parade this weekend, continuing a tradition that has celebrated Chinese heritage in Butte since 1992.

The parade features a dragon dance that winds through Uptown Butte, blessing local businesses along the way. High school history club members serve as the dragon dancers, having learned about the contributions of Chinese immigrants who arrived in Butte in the late 1880s.

"We celebrate the culture and the heritage that the Chinese Americans brought to Butte, but also, it's a way of celebrating the broader, multicultural diversity that defined Butte," Pat Munday with the Mai Wah Society said.

"Butte was incredibly, multiculturally diverse, and so it's important that we celebrate and embrace that history -- part of what made us who and what we are."

2026 is the Year of the Horse, and Munday said people born in the Year of the Horse are adventurous and brave spirits who act independently.

The parade begins at 3 p.m. at the courthouse, with participants following the dragon through Uptown Butte. A reception will follow at the Mai Wah Museum.

