Butte's folk festival is in need of volunteers

BUTTE - In just three weeks, the stage at the Original Mine Yard in Butte will be loaded with musicians, and the whole area will be filled with dancers, as the Montana Folk Festival returns to Butte after being canceled for the past two years.

“Oh it’s been a long time, yeah, really glad it’s coming, but, yeah, it did seem like it would never come back," said event organizer George Everett. "It’s back! Three years in the making, three years in the making,”

But none of this will happen without volunteers.

“If we didn’t have the volunteers, we couldn’t do it,” he said.

The free three-day music festival will take place throughout Uptown and involve six stages and about 125 tents. They need approximately 900 volunteers to work four-hour shifts.

“Especially, people who want to help with the non-glorious parts of it: The setup and the teardown, the stage setup,” said Everett.

Organizers say it’s very rewarding to be a volunteer and volunteers in the past have been recognized by the Montana Department of Commerce.

“We’re proud of that, they were recognized for how important they are to make this happen,” said Everett.

Volunteers can sign up at the Montana Folk Festival website and they plan to start setting up by July 1st. The event runs from July 8th to 10th.

