BUTTE - For years a group in Butte has been turning homes from dust to dazzle and people will get a chance to take a tour of the latest homes that have been restored. And along the way learn the importance of preserving history..

“We’re getting done and it will be quite the dazzle when it’s done, but it’ll be between dust to dazzle when you come see it,” said Mary McCormick of Butte Citizens for Preservation and Restoration.

Butte tour hopes to 'dazzle' with restored old homes

This is one of six historic properties in Uptown Butte that are being renovated and showcased in the Dust to Dazzle tour on Saturday June 28th. Citizens for Preservation and Restoration has been hosting this event since 2005 to stress the importance of preserving historic properties.

“The situation is still a little dire in Butte, but certainly not as dire 20 years ago when demolitions were occurring right and left,” said McCormick.

One property being featured is a former warehouse. A Butte couple spent the past four years restoring the building that had fire damage and was in disrepair.

“There’s a great sense of satisfaction in taking something that’s been so dilapidated for so many years and kind of bringing it back, you know, we just like to show people in Butte that this is the type of projects that you can do,” said Mike Handley.

The event uses funds for its home improvement program that gives grants to property owners to fix up buildings. Many believe preserving old buildings brings tourism dollars to Butte.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at any of Butte’s book stores.