Butte to host Democrat primary debate for U.S. Representative seat

BUTTE -Voters in Butte will get a chance to see the four Democratic primary candidates running for Montana's First Congressional District.

The four Democrats will participate in a primary debate at the Mother Lode Theater beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

The candidates include Ryan Busse, Russell Cleveland, Sam Forstag, and Matt Rains.

This race is now considered an open seat after incumbent Republican U.S. Rep.Ryan Zinke announced he's not seeking re-election.

“People are anxious to learn about these candidates, learn everything they stand for. Where are they on inflation? Where are they on housing? Where on they going to be on issues like that? Affordability?” Butte Democrat Evan Barrett said.

MTN News will bring you coverage of Tuesday’s debate.