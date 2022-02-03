Butte to celebrate Year of the Tiger with annual Chinese New Year parade

BUTTE — A dragon will be roaming the streets of Uptown Butte this Saturday as the Mining City celebrates the Chinese New Year.

The public is invited to participate in the parade to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

An authentic Chinese dragon will be carried through the streets as part of the annual event that recognizes the history of the Chinese people in Butte.

Participants are encouraged to make plenty of noise during the parade.

“Bring pots and pans, things to make all kinds of noise with and help us bless the businesses in Uptown Butte for their contributions to the Mai Wah," said David Stonehocker, President of the Mai Wah Society. "We do a dragon blessing to wish them prosperity and good luck for the upcoming new year."

The parade begins at 3 p.m. in front of the Butte Courthouse and all are invited.