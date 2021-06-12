Butte stabbing leaves woman dead

BUTTE — A woman is dead after a stabbing in Butte on Saturday.

At approximately 12:00 p.m. on June 12th, Butte Police responded to a residence in the 1800 Block of Grand Avenue in Butte on a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that an adult woman had sustained at least one stab wound.

Butte Fire Rescue and A-1 Ambulance responded to the scene. The injured woman was transported to St. James Healthcare. Shortly after arrival at the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

An adult man who was at the scene has been detained for questioning.

"We are in the very early stages of this investigation, " Sheriff Ed Lester said in a release. "No more information is available at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available."

Lester added there is no current danger to the general public in relation to this incident.

