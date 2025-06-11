BUTTE - Butte wants to start its wayfinding plan to help travelers and locals find their way to significant landmarks and places around the Mining City.

“It’s an important goal for our community, and I think it really just lends itself to, you know, you’re a visitor-friendly community, right? People get to see their way around,” said Butte Community Development Director Karen Byrnes.

Watch how Butte plans to improve navigation with a new Wayfinding signage project

Butte seeks new signs to help tourists and locals find their way

The goal is to place uniformed signs like this around the city to help guide people to points of interest.

“Different venues like Naranche Stadium, Maroon Activity Center, Stodden Park, the YMCA, Legends Stadium,” said Byrnes.

Officials admit it’s a complex project that would involve many signs.

“If we were going to do it all together, all a once, it would be very expensive. We’d have to pursue the grant funds to get that. If we could get that done in one shot, it would be amazing, but we think we are going to have to start taking it in chunks,” she said.

The signage project is part of Uptown Butte’s overall master plan to make the city more inviting.

“We’re trying to promote that, that consistent brand, look and feel, and it leads to a friendlier place for people to visit,” said Byrnes.

The first phase would start next year.