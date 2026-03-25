Butte public health forum shares preventative measures to protect backyard chicken flocks from bird flu

BUTTE — Community members in Butte are learning how to protect their backyard chicken flocks and families from bird flu following a public health forum hosted by Butte-Silver Bow County.

There have been no recorded cases of avian influenza infecting humans in Montana, but the state has seen around 40 bird flocks infected during the multi-year outbreak. The disease, which primarily infects wild bird flocks, sees an increase in cases during wild bird migrations.

WATCH: Butte residents learn how to protect backyard chicken flocks from bird flu

Butte community members learn preventative measures to protect backyard chicken flocks from bird flu

Devon Covart, an epidemiologist for the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, spoke at the forum about the basics of the virus, known as HPAI and H5N1. The virus can decimate a flock and spread to other animals and humans.

"The most important thing you can do for your own health and for your birds' health is to prevent this from happening to your flock in the first place," Covart said.

Dr. Chad Foust with the Butte Veterinary Clinic said preventative measures are key. He advised against wearing coop shoes to visit a neighbor's chickens and warned that using tools, rakes, and machines from outside the coop can potentially infect a flock. A clean coop with plenty of space, ventilation, and clean water is essential.

"You don't want to wear your coop shoes to go see your neighbor's chickens, and if you have a chicken that's sick that is showing symptoms like this, or if you have a high death event on your place, please don't bring your chicken to your veterinarian clinic," Foust said.

If chickens die, Foust said owners should call their vet. If people come across dead wild birds, they should call Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Garrity Heier, a chicken enthusiast who has tended to a backyard flock of 10 chickens for several years, was one of three panelists at the forum. Before entering her chicken coop, Heier slips on a pair of rubber boots and tucks in her pant legs.

"I don't want my pants to get in all the dirt and germs," Heier said.

"I am not an expert. I am not a professional, but I do my best," Heier said.

"Having a backyard flock does not immediately make you a threat to the community for bird flu. There are more than enough preventative measures to keep us safe," Heier said.

One of the best things chicken owners can do is keep outside animals from accessing the flock's food and water.

"If they know there's a good source of food and water here, they're going to keep coming back, and that introduces my flock to outside diseases and bacteria," Heier said.

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