Butte preps mobile response program to help those in mental health crisis

BUTTE - Sometimes when people are going through a mental health crisis, they’ll end up in the emergency room. And sometimes they end up in jail. Mental health professionals say that’s not always necessary, that’s what Butte’s starting a mobile crisis response team to get people going through a mental health crisis the help they need.

“Because it’s scary when the cops come for people, you know, it’s scary thinking about going to the hospital or, you know, jail or wherever else they might end up,: said Samantha McEwen, the case manager for Deep Roots Counseling.

Deep Roots Counseling is working with the Butte Health Department to start a program that will get counselors to people who call 911 or 988 who are struggling with mental health issues. A counselor and case manager will drive out and meet the person.

“Meeting them in their time of need, in their most vulnerable most darkest moments,” said Deep Roots founder Bernadette Reynolds.

One goal is to give these people follow-up care.

“So, we’re not just going there for that moment, we’re going to bring them into our office and see what else they need, hook them up with resources to stabilize them and kind of prevent the next crisis,” said McEwen.

Suicide is the biggest mental health crisis in the state.

“We are at the top five in the nation for the last 20-some years, we’ve been in the top five, Silver Bow County’s been in the top two for Montana for many years,” said Reynolds.

A foundation is being created for this program, and an informational event will be held Saturday, July 19th, from noon to 3 in the afternoon at Deep Roots Counseling at 1720 Four Mile Road.

They hope to have the program ready by November.