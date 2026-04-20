Butte officers on administrative leave while state investigates fatal shooting

BUTTE — The Butte Coroner’s office has identified 82-year-old Gary Leroy Johnson as the man Butte police shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in a south Butte neighborhood.

Butte police responded to a residence in the 4800 block of Hope Road the evening of April 16th when a woman called 911 to report her ex-husband had fired a shot at her. Arriving officers allege they found Johnson in a garage armed with a shotgun.

WATCH: Coroner identifies 82-year-old man killed in a Butte police shooting after domestic disturbance call

Coroner identifies 82-year-old man killed in a Butte police shooting after domestic disturbance call

Police claim Johnson refused orders to drop the weapon and pointed the barrel toward officers. Police fired multiple shots at Johnson, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s body was taken to the Montana Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy. The Montana Department of Criminal Investigations is conducting the investigation. Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said the officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in incidents like this.