Butte man dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle on Saturday

BUTTE - One of the two men struck by a motorist in Butte on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, has died as a result of his injuries.

Christopher DeShazo, 49, died Tuesday at a Missoula hospital as a result of injuries he suffered when he and another man were hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Gaylord and Second streets, according to the Butte Coroner's Office. The second victim remains in intensive care at a Billings hospital.

DeShazo and another man were walking south of Gaylord Street when they were hit by a vehicle traveling east on Second Street. The driver of the vehicle that hit the men was a 75-year-old Butte man. Law enforcement doesn't suspect speed or alcohol to be factors in the incident, but it remains under investigation.

