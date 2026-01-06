Butte lighting store celebrates the New Year with a donation of light to an affordable housing nonprofit

BUTTE — A Butte lighting store is starting the New Year by giving back to the community with a $7,500 in-kind donation to help build affordable homes for working families.

Unique Lighting & Home Decor, which shares space with Stix and Stonz Carpet, has maintained a 20-year partnership with the National Affordable Housing Network and Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Montana. The donation will support the nonprofit's mission to provide affordable housing options in Butte and Southwest Montana.

"We never want it to just sit in our warehouse. We want it to go to people who can use it," said Tami O'Connell, owner of Stix and Stonz Carpet. The local store is donating light fixtures and ceiling fans, among other brand-new items.

How one Butte lighting store is helping families turn houses into homes. See the incredible 20-year partnership that's making homeownership more affordable

Butte lighting store donates $7,500 to affordable housing nonprofit

O'Connell has a personal connection to the organization's work. Her youngest daughter purchased an affordable home through the program two and a half years ago.

"Very affordable. I mean, they did everything for us to be able to walk her through to be a proud homeowner," O'Connell said.

Items donated to the Habitat for Humanity Resale Store will be sold to benefit the home-building program. Kellie Gribben, the lighting store owner, helps new homeowners purchase fixtures for their new homes at affordable prices.

MTN NEWS A Butte lighting store is brightening lives with a $7,500 donation to help working families afford quality lighting for their new homes.

"It's kind of the frosting on the cake. Lighting is the atmosphere of a home. It gives you warmth and comfort," Gribben said.

Todd Hunkler, construction project manager for NHAN and Habitat for Humanity, explained that the organization operates a mutual self-help housing program in Butte and Southwest Montana. Families are required to put sweat equity into the build while working with other owner-builders.

"Through our programs, we like to keep these relationships local, keep these funds in the local community," Hunkler said.

The nonprofit is currently working on seven new-home builds in Butte with plans to expand to other towns in Southwest Montana in the coming months.

For Gribben, the reward comes from seeing families light up when they find the perfect fixtures for their new homes.

"I love it when they walk out of here, and they're so happy. Like it's, you know, like wow! It's going to look so cool in my house," Gribben said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

