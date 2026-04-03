Butte library hosts free Easter egg hunt and interactive nursery rhyme experience for local children

BUTTE — The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library is helping kids get into the Easter spirit with a free "egg-sperience" featuring an egg hunt and a tour through popular nursery rhymes.

For weeks, artists Jamie Offutt and Gabriel Offutt, along with others from the Geek Emporium, have been setting up the event in the basement of the library.

"This is actually an egg hunt, where you actually have to look for the eggs that are actually hidden," Jamie Offutt said.

Hidden within fairytale settings like Jack and the Beanstalk and the Pied Piper of Hamelin are 12 wooden eggs. Children who find the eggs can turn them in for a prize at the end of the hunt.

"We've got Mother Goose here and my very naughty gander. We've got Little Bo Peep, I hear she's lost some sheep, so she might need some help. Little Miss Muffett in her tuffett with a very friendly spider, actually," Jamie Offutt said.

WATCH: Interactive easter egg hunt

INTERACTIVE EASTER EGG HUNT

The interactive exhibits also include an opportunity to launch a stuffed cow over the moon, complete with a bouncing dish and spoon.

"Cow's in position. Ready? Five, four, three, two, one! Hey, diddle diddle!" Gabriel Offutt said.

Gabriel Offutt will be dressed in costume as the Pied Piper of Hamelin for the event. He hopes the interactive nursery rhymes will bring joy to the children.

"I'm hoping they're going to laugh their heads off. We've got an actual cow jumping over the moon, I'm hoping kids are familiar with it," Gabriel Offutt said.

Even if children are not familiar with the rhymes, he believes the event is a win-win for families.

"They're going to gonna see it all go down. They're gonna see the dish and the spoon and they will freak out, it'll be great," Gabriel Offutt said.

"Their parents will freak out and the kids will be like what are we doing here? Oh! Haven't you read the book? That's always what I want to leave people with... is haven't you read the book?" Gabriel Offutt said.

The free event takes place on Monday from noon to 4 p.m.

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