Butte Folk Festival hopes Canadian tourists show up for event this summer

BUTTE - Organizers of Butte's music festival are hoping the recent decline in Canadian tourism to the U.S. won't hurt this summer's event.

The annual Montana Folk Festival already has 20 performers booked for the free, three-day music festival. Organizers estimate more than 10 percent of the spectators who attend the event come from Canada.

This year, however, border crossings, hotel bookings and credit card spending from Canadian tourists in Montana have declined. Still, Festival Director George Everett is confident Canadians will show up.

“Montana is right up against Alberta, British Columbia and they know us, and we know them. And I strongly believe they're going to come. I'm not sure yet, the season's just getting started and we'll see how it pans out, but we think the tourists will come,” said Everett.

This year's folk festival runs from July 11th to the 13th.