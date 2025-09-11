BUTTE - It’s been 24 years since the deadly attacks on 911, and that may seem like a long time ago, and that’s why first responders here in Butte want to make sure people never forget that day.

“We got keep reminding the people who weren’t here for those days, you know. Because, a lot of people lot their lives that day on a senseless, senseless deal to the United States,” said Boulevard Fire Chief Ed Fisher.

RELATED — 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Bozeman honors victims, first responders

Professional firefighters and those from Butte’s volunteer departments, police and EMTs held a memorial parade Sept. 11th to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed in the Sept. 11th, 2001 attacks.

Pictured: Butte community honoring lives lost in 9/11

MTN news

Local firefighters want to honor the first responders who died trying to save lives that day.

“I honor them people that went into that tragedy, you know, when the fire and stuff and the Twin Towers. They were heroes,” said Boulevard Firefighter Doug McGinnis.

VIDEO: Parade ceremony downtown Butte

Butte first responders hold parade to keep memory of 9/11 alive

After the parade, a ceremony was held at Stodden Park that was attended by Gov. Greg Gianforte, law enforcement and veterans.

Though the attack happened nearly a quarter of a century ago, Chief Fisher finds hope that the younger generation will not forget.

“I talked to one of my little nephews yesterday, he’s in the fourth grade, and believe it or not, he knew a lot about it. So, it’s amazing,” said Fisher.