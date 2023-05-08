Butte firefighter injured in Sunday morning blaze

UPDATE: 5/8/23 - 10 AM - Butte-Silver Bow officials have identified the Butte Fire Department captain who was injured in Sunday's fire. According to a social media post (below) Captain Brant Bristol was injured when a roof collapsed on him during a house fire. Bristol was taken by air ambulance to Missoula with a broken back. Officials say the surgery on Bristol's injuries was successful, but the captain faces a long recovery.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

BUTTE — A Butte firefighter was injured while fighting a house fire at 1621 Yale Street early Sunday morning.

Butte Fire Marshal Zac Osborne told MTN Sunday afternoon, There was a captain of the Butte Fire Dept that was crushed by a partial collapse of a structure during an early morning structure fire in the 1600 block of Yale.

The firefighter was removed from the scene by a fellow fireman and transported to St James by A1. He was eventually airlifted to Missoula for surgery. The captain sustained neck and back fractures. The captain's identity or condition has not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

