Butte distributes free bottled water to residents as it awaits test results to city water

BUTTE — BUTTE - Montana Resources is giving away free bottled water Thursday in response to potential contamination from mill processed water getting into Butte’s drinking water and officials here at the mining company say this is being done out of an over abundance of caution.

“We can’t tell you any water ever left the mine, we don’t have any evidence of that, but we can’t tell you it didn’t. So, out of an abundance of caution, you have to assume it did,” said MR VP of Environmental Affairs Mark Thompson.

The city issued an order Wednesday afternoon to citizens living south of Front Street to not drink, shower, wash dishes or consume tap water until the city’s municipal water can be tested.

“It’s better to overreact to something than put any of our public in danger, so that’s the course of action we’ve taken,” said Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

Montana Resources believes water from the mine possibly got into the city water after a fire hose from a hydrant was attached to a line containing processed mill water.

“Those system should never be connected together. Unfortunately, it did in this situation,” said Thompson.

The next day, mining company gave out cases of bottled water to Butte residents.

I think it’s awesome that they’re doing it for the people of Butte. It’s really helps us a lot because I have to have a ride everywhere and this is awesome,” said Butte resident Kathy Day as she received free bottled water Thursday.

Are you scared a little bit?

“I’m born and raised in Butte. You got to be Butte tough,” she said.

WATCH: Butte residents await test results after potential mine water contamination discovered

Butte Residents Await Test Results After Potential Mine Water Contamination Discovered

Some businesses in Butte closed for the day, because they depend on city water. Gyro Wagon was able to stay open by bringing in their own water.

“To make it through today, my husband helped me down in Dillon and bought everything, got all my vegetables prepped. Anything that we had to wash or run through water,” said Gyro Wagon Co-owner Kelly Brewer.

Like most people in Butte, she’s eager to know when the water is safe to use again. The water is being tested in Helena and the results could be coming as soon as Thursday evening.

“You know, I have so much sympathy for what people are going through right now and apologize this is happening and we’re taking steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said Thompson.

