Butte artist captures library patrons in new portrait series

BUTTE — A Butte artist known for painting the city's historic buildings is shifting her focus to the people who make the community vibrant, creating portraits of library patrons at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library.

Maria Falbo has embarked on an ambitious project to paint 100 portraits of library visitors, celebrating both the public space and the diverse community it serves. So far, she has completed a dozen paintings, with Martha Thompson among her recent subjects.

"Libraries in general are spaces that are welcoming to everyone, and I think you find the most broad cross section of community in libraries, and so that's one reason I wanted to do it here," Falbo said.

The artist uses a limited acrylic color palette of yellow, ochre, vermilion, black and white for her portraits. After subjects sit with her for an hour, she works from a reference photo to complete the pieces.

Falbo's goal extends beyond creating recognizable images. She aims to capture each person's personality through conversation and observation.

"I want something beyond just a recognizable image. So, I'm after something that you capture by talking to them because their face changes, their personality comes out in the way the face moves," Falbo said.

"Capturing a visible likeness is one aspect, but I also want something a little bit more... for the painting to have a personality. I don't consider it finished until I feel like I felt in the presence of the person," she said.

Thompson, a regular library user, embraced the experience with humor and openness.

"You just want to try to be relaxed, not be too wrinkly, you know?" Thompson said, laughing.

When asked about trusting an artist with her likeness, Thompson remained unconcerned.

"I signed a release that she could do anything she wanted. No expectations," Thompson said with laughter.

The finished portraits will be displayed in the Carle Gallery in November. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the portraits will be donated to the library gallery.

