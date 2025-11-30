Businesses, shoppers celebrate Small Business Saturday in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — It’s Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to local businesses across the country that generates billions of dollars in consumer spending, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. For small businesses here in Bozeman, it’s an especially meaningful day.

“It’s really important because the rest of us are working really hard to make creative products,” said Sarah Budd, one of the founders of Alpacas of Montana, a local business that makes alpaca-material clothing and gives alpaca tours.

“About 20% of our products are Montana made,” said Budd.

Budd says Alpacas of Montana has participated in Small Business Saturday for the past 10 to 12 years. This year, she says, they decided to have 20% off all of their handmade products and $20 for a three-pack of socks.

Budd says she participates in Small Business Saturday because of her upbringing in Bozeman.

“We love Bozeman. I grew up here,” said Budd. “We try to do a lot of charity and local sponsorships and events, and so this is just one of them."

WATCH: Local businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday

KBZK Small Business Saturday

After speaking with Budd – and meeting 78 alpacas at Alpacas of Montana – MTN’s Esha Walia headed over to downtown Bozeman, where she spoke with Andrea More, manager, of local store Heyday.

“Today we have 15% off all of our regular price merchandise, and then we also have our 50% section as well,” said More.

“We just wanted to be able to do a little something for people who come to support us and show our appreciation,” she added.

MTN’s Esha Walia also spoke with Sam Rickenbaugh, the owner of The Great Rocky Mountain Toy Company – which is one of over 33 million small businesses in the country, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“Today it’s 10% off your entire purchase, plus its 20% more points on your loyalty program,” said Rickenbaugh.

When asked, Rickenbaugh said participating in Small Business Saturday is important to him because:

“Our customers that support local business are the reason we’re still here today,” he said.

Rickenbaugh said Small Business Saturday is one of the busiest days for The Great Rocky Mountain Toy Company.

“Right after Thanksgiving, it’s a popular day, especially because families are in town and everyone’s shopping for the holidays,” said Rickenbaugh.

While Small Business Saturday is meaningful to businesses, shopping local is also meaningful to the shoppers.

“I think it’s a great way, especially after Black Friday, to get people shopping at local businesses and helping out the people that run those,” said shopper Alex Butler.

“Local businesses are the backbone of what’s happening on Main Street,” said Bozeman residents Philip Munson and Rebecca Bausoleil. “The goods they are bringing are all very high quality and nice to have.”

“We’ve lived in Bozeman our whole lives and love downtown, love all the small businesses; it’s just sort of a small town kind of thing,” said shopper Tom Johnson.

“It’s a good way to start the Christmas season. Everybody’s out, having fun, and there is always good stuff,” said shopper Nate Johnson.