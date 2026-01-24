Burns Night celebration in Butte honors Scottish poet while raising funds for library programs

BUTTE — A century-old tradition is being revived at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, where staff are preparing for their annual Burns Night celebration to honor Scottish poet Robert Burns and raise money for library programs.

Just before noon, Shari Curtis, a trained chef and Butte librarian, was busy preparing lemon scones and sticky toffee pudding for the Scottish feast. The fundraiser helps generate extra funds for projects like the community garden and technology upgrades.

"We wanted to have an annual fundraiser, and Shari's the one who came up with Burns Night," said Patty Higginbotham, library foundation board chair.

Curtis credits Montana author Ivan Doig for the inspiration.

"Actually, I stole it from Ivan Doig!" Curtis said.

About five years ago, Curtis was reading Doig's novel "Sweet Thunder," which depicts Butte library patrons celebrating the birthday of poet and lyricist Robert Burns in the library's basement. Burns is famous for writing the lyrics to "Auld Lang Syne."

"Think you don't know Robbie Burns... you know him because you've probably sung that on New Year's Eve at some point in your life," Curtis said.

For Higginbotham, the fundraiser represents more than just raising money – it's about honoring Butte's rich history.

"I think Butte is filled with tradition and, so, we've revived an old tradition," Higginbotham said.

Burns Night at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and features traditional Scottish fare, including haggis, Scottish soups and treats, along with a speaker and silent auction.

