BOZEMAN — For some, it's a chance to find a good deal on skis. For others, it's a familiar tradition that marks the start of another Montana winter.

The Bridger Ski Foundation's annual Ski Swap returns to the Gallatin County Fairgrounds this weekend, November 7th-8th, bringing together skiers, families, volunteers and local sellers for its 58th year.

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Bridger Ski Foundation Ski Swap returns for its 58th year

More than 10,000 pieces of winter gear are expected to be part of this year's event, including alpine and Nordic skis, snowboards, boots, helmets, clothing and backcountry equipment.

The swap gives people a place to pass along equipment they no longer use and gives others an opportunity to get into winter sports without paying full retail prices.

One seller, Logan Dalrymple, says, “We’re dropping off some skis at the ski swap and hoping to find some new skis, maybe.”

For Logan, this year’s Ski Swap is a first. He came with his mom, who remembers shopping at the event years ago before the family moved away. After moving back this year, she says returning to the swap gave them a chance to take part in a familiar community tradition together.

“I bought a lot of skis here back in the day, so it's exciting to be back and get some more skis,” she says. “I think it's great that the money goes to a good cause rather than just selling, you know, like on a Facebook Marketplace type thing.”

That sense of community is a big part of what keeps the event going. Bridger Ski Foundation Communications and Marketing Director Jenny White says more than 300 volunteers help organize the equipment and prepare the fairgrounds for shoppers.

While the event has grown over the years, White says much of its original spirit remains, explaining, “We started 90 years ago as a club, and it was all about volunteers making sure that kids get out and skiing," White says. "We feel that the ski swap is a little bit of the same thing. It makes skiing more accessible to everybody in this community."

MTN NEWS For shoppers and sellers, the event is about more than buying and selling equipment. It's also a way to connect with other people who share an interest in winter sports and help keep gear circulating throughout the community.

Twenty-five percent of sales go toward the organization, which supports youth and adult ski programs, scholarships, and free community winter trails.

For shoppers and sellers, the event is about more than buying and selling equipment. It's also a way to connect with other people who share an interest in winter sports and help keep gear circulating throughout the community.

The Bridger Ski Foundation Ski Swap takes place November 7-8 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

Saturday's public sale runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a $5 admission fee. Children under 12 get in free.

Sunday's sale runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with $2 admission until noon and free entry afterward.