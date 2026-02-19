Bridger Ridge Trail secures easement allowing full public access

GALLATIN VALLEY — The entire Bridger Ridge Trail is now officially on publicly-managed land.

The remaining 0.6-mile section crossed through private property owned by the Newhall family. The family has allowed public access to the trail since buying the property in 1963, but wanted to ensure this access would remain forever. So, they partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust to secure a trail easement.

Flash forward a few years, and the stretch is now managed by the Forest Service. From the Ridge Run to Mount Baldy, it’s a popular trail that now has full public access from the M Trailhead to Fairy Lake.

“We’re pretty fortunate to work with these families. I think what they recognized was that their family had control over something that had great community value," said Chet Work, Executive Director of Gallatin Valley Land Trust.

“It’s a pretty amazing trail, and we just didn’t want anything to get in the way of that trail being there forever," he added.

