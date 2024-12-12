Bridger Bowl gearing up for 70th season, optimistic for strong opening weekend

BOZEMAN — Bridger Bowl’s 70th year officially kicks off this weekend, and skiers are already looking forward to a season full of snowpack.

Loud booms filled the Bridgers as crews spent the days leading up to opening day doing avalanche mitigation.

“That would also be us preparing for the mountain. The ski patrol is out and they're throwing bombs right now,” says Bridger Bowl Marketing & Communications Director Erin O’Connor.

“I have heard that the upper mountain is actually better than it was last year, so woo hoo! Yeah, and we have been making snow for the last three nights,” says O’Connor.

O’Connor says the staff is more optimistic for a better season.

“Our opening will be better this year than it was last year. This year we're just hoping that we can open up and be good to go for the rest of the season,” she says.

O'Connor says this year they already expect to open more lifts.

“Last year we had to open with just one lift, the Sunnyside lift. And that was it,” says O’Connor.

But they are ready to kick off the season regardless.

“This year we are hoping for more snow,” says O’Connor.

Lifts will open up Friday at 9 am.