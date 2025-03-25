Bozeman's mayor looks towards the future in 2nd annual State of the City address

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Mayor Terry Cunningham gave his second State of the City address on Monday. He focused on growth, but one noticeable change from last year was how the city's current growth is now being prepared for the future.

“This was my first time attending the State of the City address,” says Bozeman resident Mona Mathews.

Mathews has called Bozeman home since the 70s. She says the changes she has seen around the city drew her to Mayor Cunningham's address.

“What is the city commission doing? I mean, you read little excerpts,” says Mathews.

Mathews and Bill Walsh have seen the city grow and wanted to learn the direction the city was going in.

“For all the growth that is happening right underneath our feet, you know, it shows what they're doing with it,” says Walsh.

One resident asked Mayor Cunningham how to increase the supply of housing.

“On how to generate more single-family homes, we put a placeholder in that. We have some incentives right now, that's getting some traction. We know we need more work in that area. So the answer is, can more be done? Absolutely,” says Cunningham.

Cunningham's strategy on growth focuses on housing development and the increase in city services, including parks, stormwater and emergency services.

“We want to see what is the city going to look like in 25 years,” says Cunningham.

Cunningham pointed out relationships with Gallatin County, neighboring cities and Montana State to drive the city’s economic development.

“We're embracing those challenges and want the community to come along and help us figure,” says Cunningham.

Topics in the national spotlight like immigration and DEI were also touched upon by Cunningham, noting what the city has done.

“I am proud that we are the first city in Montana to have a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan," says Cunningham.

Halfway through his term as mayor, Cunningham says the city is heading in the right direction.

“There is so much happening in our city, and quite frankly, we're really proud of and Bozeman residents should be proud of, too,” says Cunningham.

There is one more chance to see the mayor's address. The second takes place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26, at Chief Joseph Middle School.