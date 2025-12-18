Bozeman's forestry division sees minimal damage from winds, Christmas Spiders survive

BOZEMAN — You’ve probably seen – or heard – the windstorm in Bozeman throughout Wednesday. Trash cans knocked over, stop lights shaking, Christmas decorations on the ground, and more.

In downtown Bozeman, the Christmas spiders were getting a load of that heavy wind on Wednesday morning and afternoon. All four spiders have managed to stay up thus far, besides a few out-of-place legs.

The City of Bozeman’s Forestry Division manager, Alex Nordquest, says they’ve only responded to two individual trees that have come down due to today’s heavy winds.

“We’ve been very fortunate today that it’s a very light response,” said Nordquest. “We’re on call 24/7 for any tree-related emergencies.

The City’s Forestry Division recommends having your trees monitored on an annual basis by an ISA-certified arborist.

If you see any storm damage, be sure to report it to the Forestry Division. Contact information can be found at this link.