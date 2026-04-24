Bozeman's downtown post office: In jeopardy of moving?

BOZEMAN — Is the Babcock Station Post Office moving?

It sure looks like a possibility.

In a release dated Thursday, April 23, 2026, U.S. Postal Service officials state they have been informed that the lease for the building on Bozeman's East Babcock Street will not be renewed.

A postcard will be sent out to patrons.

According to officials, the Postal Service is now seeking a new location for retail service within the 59715 zip code area.

The Postal Service will be considering the following option: lease an existing building of about 4,800 SF with 44+ parking spaces to move both retail and employees.

The relocation project will consist of procuring a suitable substitute location, as close as reasonably possible to the existing location. Retail Services will continue at the current location until all necessary preparations at the new location are complete.

Anonymous Viewer submitted a photo of a letter taped to the counter at the downtown post office.

In March 2025, MTN News reported that at least 12 government buildings were on the chopping block as part of President Donald Trump's efforts to reduce the size of the federal government.

According to the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, the Trump administration plans to shut down multiple Social Security offices, Border Patrol facilities, wildlife stations, and other buildings used for federal work across Montana—part of a massive cost-cutting campaign influenced by billionaire Elon Musk.

At least 12 leased Montana facilities were to be eliminated or had already been terminated, resulting in a total cost cut of $2.7 million.

The Bozeman downtown Post Office was on the list of 'non-core property' for sale released by DOGE on March 4, 2025, which was then taken down shortly after being posted.

GSA From GSA: "

The first federal building in Bozeman was constructed from 1912 – 1915 and was a Neoclassical building that served as a federal office building and post office. In the 1960s more space was needed, so a new building was constructed. The 1915 Federal Building was renovated and is now the Community Services Center.



The Federal Building and U.S. Post Office was designed by Norman J. Hamill & Associates and the drawings are dated August 8, 1964. Construction was completed in 1966, at which point the federal offices and post office moved from the original federal building to the new.



In 2009, a modernization project focused on reducing the building energy consumption by 20 percent as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA). Design began in 2009 and the project was completed in 2011. The project installed occupancy sensors, changed out incandescent bulbs for LED bulbs and replaced the HVAC system with a more efficient system."



On May 28, 2025, Musk announced his departure from DOGE.

According to the website USAFacts, in November 2025, Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor was quoted as saying DOGE “doesn’t exist,” before refuting the quote on social media. Kupor wrote that DOGE “may not have centralized leadership” but that “the principles of DOGE remain alive and well.” In an X post, Kupor linked to an OPM release.

The last post on the Department of Government Efficiency "An official website of the United States government" was Aug. 13, 2025. The site was last updated on Jan. 1, 2026.

Officials are asking patrons to send their comments on the proposal to the following address within the next 45 days: United States Postal Service, Attn: Bozeman, MT Babcock Station Relocation, PO BOX 27497, Greensboro, NC 27498-1103.

KBZK reached out to USPS for questions; all they responded with was the notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.