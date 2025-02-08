Bozeman woman shares story of recovery from open heart surgery in honor of American Heart Month

BOZEMAN — Growing up with a heart disease, Ashley Pecora never knew what her life was going to look like—until two years ago when she met one doctor who changed everything. Now, in honor of American Heart Month, Ashley wants to share her story.

“I definitely pushed the boundaries a little bit. Of like, ‘I feel like I can do more.' But the heart can’t, right?” Ashley says.

Bozeman woman shares her story of open heart surgery for American Heart Month

Born with a bicuspid aortic valve, a defect in the valve controlling the flow of blood throughout the body, Ashley has been in and out of hospitals her whole life.

“When you’re littler, it feels kind of normal. You don’t really know what's going on. But in middle school, high school, you almost feel like you’re left behind,” she reflects.

Ashley tells me this heart disease had a massive effect on her life.

“So, it was in middle school when the doctor said the heart condition is scary enough, bad enough, that we don’t want you playing sports right now”.

But Ashley didn’t let that stop her. She’s passionate about her current job as a physical therapist in Bozeman. Her hobbies include fishing, hiking, and trail running. In fact, she’s run the Rut in Big Sky.

“I did the 21K. First big trail race. So, it was before I knew I needed surgery or that was even an option,” Ashley tells me.

It was about two years ago when Ashley’s condition got worse.

“That’s how Ashley came to our attention. She came to see her doctor who then found an aneurysm on top of her heart. And then she got sent over to us,” explains Dr. Alexander Kraev.

Dr. Kraev with Billings Clinic has performed heart and lung surgeries for the last 14 years. He’s the doctor who changed Ashley’s life, but she’s not the only one.

“I think we see a case like that at least once a week. I’ve lost track,” says Kraev.

Because aortic valve issues are more common than people think. These heart problems are genetic; for example, Ashley’s mom and sister also have the condition. So, if someone in your family has this issue? There’s a good chance you could too.

“Aneurysms are kind of known as a silent killer. Because you don’t have any symptoms, you don’t know anything's wrong until they rupture or tear,” Dr. Kraev tells me.

Kraev wishes more people would get checked for heart problems and if it’s needed, receive the same surgery he performed on Ashley. But many folks are afraid of open heart surgery, even though the chances of someone not making it through the procedure are less than 1%.

Dr. Kraev performs around 400 open heart surgeries every year—including Ashley’s last December at Billings Clinic.

“She’s fixed. She doesn’t have to worry about the aneurysm or having it rupture or having any catastrophe done. She doesn’t have to limit her lifestyle at all anymore,” says Dr. Kraev.

“It’s almost like surreal, right? To be like, oh I’m stuck with this thing for the rest of my life and then be presented an option, and have people take me seriously,” Ashley says.

Ashley’s had a speedy recovery. She plans to run the Rut in Big Sky yet again. But this year she’ll be running the 28K, worry-free from her heart problems.