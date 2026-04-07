Bozeman woman killed in Monday crash on I-90

LIVINGSTON — A 46-year-old Bozeman woman died Monday, April 6, 2026, after crashing 3 miles from Exit 332 near Livingston.

According to a report released by the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman was eastbound on Monday, at approximately 1:20 p.m., when the Subaru Forester she was driving crossed the right fog line, overcorrected, and ran off the left side of the road, rolled, and then came to rest on its roof.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash; neither alcohol, drugs, nor speed is suspected as a cause in the crash. The woman was reportedly not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

