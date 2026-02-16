Bozeman Winterfest returns with music, vendors and community giving

Music, vendor sand cannabis culture are taking over thePonderosa Social Club Saturday afternoon as Winterfest returns to town.

The event runs Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. and features live music, local artists, food and a designated cannabis village. Organizers say a portion of the proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters, a nonprofit focused on youth support.

“The Winterfest itself is something that's really all about the music, the celebration and the culture,” said Chris Fanuzzi. Fanuzzi is an event sponsor and former Big Brother Big Sister mentor of the year.

Fanuzzi said community involvement was a key focus while planning the event, noting that many participating businesses found ways to contribute.

“Almost every business here has donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters in some way — a raffle item, a silent auction gift or a direct donation,” he said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters board chair Sean Paulaskis said events like Winterfest help introduce the organization to people who may not be familiar with its mission.

“Bringing awareness and community to Big Brothers Big Sisters — I strongly believe in mentorship,” Paulaskis said.

Organizers expect a large crowd throughout the afternoon and evening.

“Hundreds, if not thousands,”Paulaskis said.

As vendors and artists finished setting up ahead of the event, Paulaskis compared the expected turnout to Alpenglow, another large festival hosted at the Ponderosa during the summer months.

“It’s going to be pretty big— like Alpenglow. The streets will be filled,” he said.

While Winterfest doesn’t include snow-based activities, organizers say the focus remains on creating a social, festival-style atmosphere.

Cannabis Now CEO Eugenio Garcia said cannabis culture plays a central role in the event.

“With the après-ski winter festival, we wanted to bring the cannabis village alongside the chili cook-off and music,really for the normalization of cannabis,” Garcia said.

Organizers say the goal is to bring people together, whether they attend for the entertainment,the vendors or the cause.

“We’re getting everybody outside and interacting, and at the same time supporting local artists and local businesses,” Paulaskis said.

Fanuzzi said supporting local youth remains the heart of the event.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters is an important part of our community,” he said. “Our youth is our future.”