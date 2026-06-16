Bozeman wants your input on 3,000-acre northwest plan covering land use, parks, and transportation

BOZEMAN — The city of Bozeman wants residents to weigh in on the future of its northwest side.

The city is partnering with Sanbell, a Bozeman civil engineering company, to gather public feedback for the Northwest Bozeman Area Plan, which covers about 3,000 acres. The plan will guide future land use, parks, and transportation in the area, which is a bit smaller than Lewistown, MT.

The plan is currently in its initial phase and is tied to the proposed Gooch Hill Sanitary Sewer Lift Station project, a separate effort that will provide infrastructure for future development. The area plan will establish a long-term vision for the land once that infrastructure is in place.

City of Bozeman Aerial map of the Northwestern corner of Bozeman with the Northwest Bozeman Area Plan boundary marked in red.

Residents can share their input at two open houses, both held at Gallatin High School:

June 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.

July 8 from 4 to 6 p.m.

A pop-up event will also be held at the Bozeman Farmers Market at Lindley Park on July 14 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Project team members will be available at all three events to answer questions. There is no formal presentation, and attendees can drop by at any time during scheduled hours.

Information about the project, including area maps, the community engagement plan, and project scope, is available at engage.bozemanmt.gov/goochhill [engage.bozemanmt.gov].

More information is available on the city's engagement website.

