Bozeman trail system offers free cross-country skiing for all

BOZEMAN — After Bozeman finally received a fair amount of snow this week, skiers say that trails around the community are in perfect condition for Nordic skiing.

"Winter is just not that fun if there’s no snow," says Alex Davis.

Alex and Emily Davis are two local skiers who say they’ve really taken advantage of the snow that came this week.

"We’re so happy to see the snow. We were just talking about how it’s like a little wonderland out here. It's like this little special place we get to come to, so we get really excited about our snow coverage down low so we can do this," says Emily Davis.

The trail these skiers are at today is on Bridger Creek Golf Course, offering seven miles of beginner-friendly groomed trails.

"And the track is in great shape thanks to BSF," says Vicki Juhl.

BSF, or Bridger Ski Foundation, is a nonprofit that’s taken on the responsibility of maintaining the network of free, community Nordic ski trails in Bozeman.

"It’s such a great resource for the community and being able to come so close to home and not have to make a whole day of it, you know. Being able to come out for an hour or two is so lovely," says Andrea Michael.

Nordic skiing is different than traditional downhill skiing. Also known as cross-country skiing, many say it’s a great way to exercise while enjoying the outdoors.

"The fitness aspect, and going out with friends is really nice. I was just out by myself today but having that social time and just being outside during the winter is just so good for our mental health," says Michael.

Emily says, "It kind of serves two purposes, fresh air and fun, and also fitness for the summer season when you just go go go."

Local skiers say BSF and other resources offer plenty of opportunities to get out and try cross-country skiing for yourself.

"Get on out there! Get some fresh air! It's good for all parts of life," says Emily.