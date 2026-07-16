BOZEMAN — Matthew Makeever from the Bozeman Symphony and Melissa Bowman from Montana Ballet Company were recent guests on Montana This Morning.

The pair were on to talk about the upcoming seasons of both and their collaboration bringing the Symphony and Montana Ballet Company together for the 2026-2027 Season. Single tickets go on sale starting July 20th for both organizations.

WATCH INTERVIEW HERE:

Bozeman Symphony and Montana Ballet Company Unite for Historic 2026-2027 Season

Celebrating the orchestra's 59th season, the classical series begins on Sept. 12 & 13, with Revolution & Revelry: Shostakovich 5.

The Montana Ballet Company opens with Un/dead and Un/forgiven in October.

The two organizations will collaborate for two shows this year… The Nutcracker and Giselle.

Both organizations have a full slate of performances this year, and tickets go on sale starting on Monday, July 20th.

For ticket information:

https://ci.ovationtix.com/36981/store/packages There are several packages available for MBC

https://www.bozemansymphony.org/press-and-news/single-tickets-go-on-sale-july-20-for-bozeman-symphonys-2026-27-season

