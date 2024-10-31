Bozeman Spirits celebrating 10 years with exclusive whiskey sold in-store for one day only

BOZEMAN — The owners of a local distillery that’s probably helped you celebrate many times are now celebrating themselves. Because they just hit their 10-year anniversary!

Mary Pat and Jim Harris are the proud owners of Bozeman Spirits. They told me the story of how they followed their dreams by opening this distillery 10 years ago. But their story began well before that, as young Bobcats.

“We saw each other a few times on campus,” says Mary Pat. “He actually was working downtown part-time at F-11, when it was still the photo store. He followed me out of F-11 one day, and we met in front of Frank's hot dog stand on Main Street”.

And they’ve been in love ever since. That was in the early 90s. Fast forward to 2012, Jim tells me that’s when they started talking distilling.

Cassidy Powers

“We really wanted something downtown Bozeman. To be part of the community,” says Jim.

“And making a business that has multiple facets. Bringing in the agriculture and manufacturing,” adds Mary Pat.

Jim and Mary Pat took over the old Schnee's building on Main Street. They remolded the entire space from the ground up, even reusing wood from the original 1930 floorboards for their bar and furniture. Opening day was Halloween 2014.

“We just kind of went at it. And we started with just the regular vodka, the cold spring vodka. And then the Montana 1889 whiskey. That's all we had” says Jim.

Ten years later, Jim and Mary Pat have crafted 14 different spirits and distribute them all across the state of Montana. And you might think they must have a much bigger location, distributing to a population of over 1 million people—right?

“Everything is made behind here. We’ve got 3 people. Courtney, Tim and Mat. And everything’s hand done. Hand bottled and it’s all done right in the back,” says Jim.

Over the last 10 years, Jim and Mary Pat have made a name for themselves. Not only through their successful business, but by giving back to their community.

Which is why this Friday, they’re hosting a celebration in honor of a decade of Bozeman Spirits. With a little surprise for their customers.

“It’s been sitting in a 53-gallon barrel for just over four years. It’s Montana grain. Everything about it is Montana,” Jim told me as he showed off a special bottle of Jim Bridger, an American single malt whiskey that will only be sold Friday.

“And we’re doing it cast strength, so it’s not proofed down. It’s going to be 118 proof.”

Folks will even have the chance to fill their own bottle, but get there early. Because Jim and Mary Pat only made one barrel of this special drink.