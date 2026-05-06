Bozeman senior turns dirty soda trend into mobile business

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman High School senior is taking the dirty soda trend on the road with a bright pink trailer and a business she built from the ground up.

Isabella Wilfling is the owner of Fizzd, a mobile dirty soda trailer that started as her senior project. What was once an old concession trailer from North Dakota has now become a colorful custom soda shop on wheels.

“I’ve been thinking about doing this extravagant thing, and my teacher was like, ' Are you sure you want to do something this big and I was like, ‘Yes!’” Wilfling said.

Wilfling said the transformation took months of work.

“The second I got it home, I started every day after school sanding it down and refurbishing it, and it’s been about five months,” she said.

The trailer’s pink aesthetic and branding reflect Wilfling’s personality and style.

“Instagrammable and aesthetic because that’s kind of what I love and you can tell it’s very girly,” she said.

WATCH: Bozeman High senior launches mobile dirty soda business as her senior project

Bozeman High senior launches mobile dirty soda business as her senior project

The idea for Fizzd came after Wilfling noticed the growing popularity of dirty soda online.

“I started seeing it on social media, actually, and started making my own about three years ago,” she said.

Dirty soda, a trend that originated in Utah, combines soda with cream, flavored syrups and fruit for customized drinks.

Fizzd’s menu includes personalized drink names inspired by family members.

“The Scotty is named after my dad; this is his favorite drink, and the Georgia Peach, my sister’s name, is Georgia,” Wilfling said.

Wilfling designed the menu, logo, and overall branding herself.

The business has already appeared at private events and is scheduled to serve drinks at Bozeman’s Music on Main and the state lacrosse tournament.

“I figured I’d bring it to the community and they’ve loved it!” she said.

Even with plans to attend Montana State University in the fall, Wilfling said she hopes to continue growing the business.

“Eventually have like a brick-and-mortar building which would be amazing, but I kind of love the aspect of traveling to events around town so people are always wondering, ‘where is she next?’” she said.