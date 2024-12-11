Bozeman seeks to honor memory of former City Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy with downtown park in her name

BOZEMAN — The City of Bozeman is applying for grant funding to revitalize a small downtown park in honor of former Bozeman City Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy.

Derik Pomeroy, I-Ho Pomeroy's husband, describes her as someone who cared about her community.

“It'll be a sanctuary. A citizen of Bozeman and very involved here,” says Pomeroy.

I-Ho passed away in March of this year. Now, the City of Bozeman is looking to revitalize a park on the corner of Black Avenue and Mendenhall Street.

“She left a big hole in our community, but, you know, her spirit lingers, and we wanted to honor that spirit,” says Bozeman Mayor Terry Cunningham.

The park is located downtown, where I-Ho and Derik frequently walked.

“It had to be downtown. I-Ho, walked downtown, served downtown,” says Cunningham.

“I made the suggestion for a cherry blossom. The city that I-Ho grew up in South Korea was famous for a cherry blossom festival,” says Pomeroy.

The park will draw inspiration from I-Ho's spirit and Korean culture.

“She was always joyful. She was joyful in her relationships with commissioners. She was joyful in her relationship with the community. She was joyful in the relationship with her family,” says Cunningham.

Commissioner Jenifer Madgic leads the project to honor I-Ho's years of service on the Bozeman City Commission.

“She made some difficult decisions, helped make some difficult decisions in terms of policy as well,” says Cunningham.

The I-Ho Pomeroy Peace Park will be funded through grants to make the revitalization a reality.

“She had the community's best interests at heart,” says Cunningham.

Cunningham says the city is exploring the idea of allowing community members to donate to the park in early 2025.