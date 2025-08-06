Bozeman schools in need of bus drivers as new school year approaches

BOZEMAN — School is almost back in session in Bozeman, and First Student is looking to hire more bus drivers to transport students to and from school.

First Student, the company that runs the bus program for Bozeman schools, needs 8 bus drivers and 4 bus monitors for the nearly 2,100 students who take the bus every year in the district.

"Throughout the year, we always need drivers," said James Rappuhn, Bozeman location manager for First Student.

The company is offering $41 an hour for new bus drivers and $28.13 for bus monitors, who are responsible for ensuring children's safety during transport.

Stephanie Cooper has been working as a school bus driver in Bozeman since 2011 and now serves as a senior trainer for new drivers. She currently drives Pre-K students to and from school.

WATCH: Bozeman school bus drivers needed as new school year approaches

Bozeman school bus company hiring drivers at $41 per hour, offering training and flexible schedules

"I love seeing my Pre-K kids grow that whole year," Cooper said.

"Although I have to say goodbye to them every year because I get a new batch of Pre-Ks, it's still so rewarding to see these kids grow," she said.

Cooper explains that driving a bus is similar to driving a car.

"It's not any different. It's just a different way of looking out your mirrors and making sure you're not hitting anything from behind," Cooper said.

MTN News Bus driver salaries at First Student in Bozeman start at $41 per hour.

I decided to try driving a bus myself to see just how manageable it could be. While I initially struggled with maneuvering it, by my second attempt, I found it becoming easier to handle.

Rappuhn emphasized that the job offers flexibility that many other positions don't provide. Drivers can bring their children over the age of 1 with them on their routes and work on a split schedule, covering only morning and afternoon shifts during the week. This leaves a few hours in the middle of the day open for the bus drivers.

"If you want to work for First Student and you don't have a commercial driver's license, we will train you throughout that entire process," Rappuhn said.

Rappuhn said it takes about four to six weeks to get fully trained and start driving routes for those without a commercial drivers license.

The company is seeking individuals who are "caring and compassionate with a commitment to safety for our students," according to Rappuhn.

"We're important because, well, we have to get your children to school and get them home safely, you know," Cooper said.

Visit this link to apply.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

