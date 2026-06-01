BOZEMAN — Bozeman School District 7 (BSD7) launched a new housing offer form to connect with community members and help find rental properties for their staff.

According to BSD7 superintendent Casey Bertram, the form is a simple way to address the growing housing needs of BSD7 staff.

WATCH: BSD 7 asks for community help to find housing for staff, teachers

Bozeman School District 7 asks for community help to find housing for staff and teachers

"Affordable housing is an issue across our community," explained Bertram. "Which can impact recruitment and retention over time."

Bertram added that the idea for a housing form was initiated by BSD7 employees.

"The form is a way to offer rentals at or below market value to our district employees," he said.

Last week, BSD7 posted a press release directing Bozeman locals with available rental properties to scan a QR code to fill out the housing offer form.

The form asks questions about the housing that is being offered — the property address, number of bedrooms, what the expected monthly rent is, and whether or not it is furnished.

According to Bertran, after completing the form, responses are accessible to all employees with a @bsd7.org email address, and available rental properties are posted on the district's housing site.

"If you are a community member or supporter of public education," said Bertram. "Understand that our employees need housing, and have a rental available, hit us up."

If you have an available rental property, click here to fill out the housing offer form.