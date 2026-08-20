Bozeman Rotary Club to host Bike for Better Tomorrows community ride fundraiser

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Cyclists of all ages and experience levels are invited to take part in the 2026 Bike for Better Tomorrows community ride hosted by the Bozeman Rotary Club.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, and will feature a variety of road, mountain biking and mixed-surface routes across the Bozeman area. Organizers say proceeds from the ride will support local youth-focused programs and community initiatives through HRDC.

Participants can choose from routes ranging from short family-friendly rides to longer endurance courses. Mountain biking routes include trails through Highland Glen and Painted Hills, while road riders can travel toward areas including Triple Tree, Kelly Canyon and Sypes Canyon.

Bike For Better Tomorrows

All rides will begin and end at the Lindley Center, located at 1102 E. Curtiss St. in Bozeman.

Registration fees begin at $30, with reduced pricing for youth riders. Children ages 3 to 5 can participate for free with registration.

Packet pickup is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28, at HRDC’s Market Place in Bozeman from noon to 1 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers emphasize the event is a ride rather than a race, and cyclists are expected to follow all traffic laws and volunteer instructions along the course.

More information about routes, pricing and registration is available at: https://www.bikesignup.com/Race/MT/Bozeman/B4BT

Learn more about the Bozeman Rotary Club at: https://www.bozemanrotary.org/