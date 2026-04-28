Bozeman Restaurant Week serves up local flavor, creative menus and community impact

BOZEMAN — The smell of fresh food is filling downtown Bozeman as Restaurant Week returns for its sixth year, offering locals a chance to explore new dishes while supporting area businesses.

Running April 27 through May 3, the event features 41 participating restaurants showcasing specialty menu items during what organizers say is typically a slower time of year.

“Anything from coffee and bakery to full-serve dining rooms, there's really something for everyone for restaurant week,” said Cache Maples with the Downtown Bozeman Partnership.

WATCH: Post Downtown Bozeman's sixth annual Restaurant Week features 41 local eateries offering unique specials. See what's on the menu this year

Downtown Bozeman kicks off its sixth annual Restaurant Week featuring specials at 41 local eateries

From sweet options like banana bread French toast to globally inspired dishes with a German twist, food is taking center stage across the city.

Organizers say the goal is not only to highlight local restaurants, but also to bring more foot traffic back downtown.

“We kind of wanted it to be a reason and a stakeholder for people to come back downtown,” Maples said.

Restaurants are also using the week as an opportunity to experiment and give back.

“Whether it’s giving back to the community, whether it’s piloting a new opportunity for ingredients, flavors or features, prefix menus — there's really a lot of opportunity,” Maples said.

One longtime local favorite participating for the first time is the CateyeCafe, a Bozeman staple for more than 20 years.

“As much as the town has changed, we’ve stayed the same,” said Kelsey Shepperd, whose family and she run the cafe.

Known for its made-from-scratch comfort food, the restaurant is offering banana French toast or gingerbread during Restaurant Week, with 100% of proceeds going to the local nonprofit Big Sky Youth Empowerment.

“Everything is made in-house from scratch, it's comfort food you can't go wrong,” Shepperd said.“Giving back to children, I feel like that’s one of the best things,” she added.

Beyond traditional sit-down dining, organizers say the event also encourages people to explore a variety of food options, including quick stops like the Bozeman Co-op.

“It gets people bustling downtown trying different things out that they maybe wouldn’t try,” said Tara McFarlane, a manager at the co-op.

The co-op is featuring items with German-inspired flavors paired with local ingredients.

“The idea was what would go well on this hot bar, what would pair well with this time of year,” McFarlane said.

In addition to trying new foods, diners can participate in a punch card program for a chance to win prizes.

“So we are giving away ten prizes not just for punch cards though — if you leave a review from a restaurant that you’ve gone to this week,” Maples said.

Organizers encourage visitors to look for Restaurant Week signage outside participating locations and take advantage of the limited-time offerings.

For more information: https://downtownbozeman.org/restaurant-week-2026