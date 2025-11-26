Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bozeman Real Estate Group to host annual free Thanksgiving dinner

The dinner will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at Bourbon.
Bozeman Real Estate Group
A previous Thanksgiving meal held by Bozeman Real Estate Group.
bozeman real estate
bzn real estate
BOZEMAN — Bozeman Real Estate Group is hosting its annual Miracle at Midtown Thanksgiving supper on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bourbon off Aspen Street.

The meal is completely free and open to the entire community. Bozeman Real Estate Group will be serving a complete sit-down Thanksgiving meal with all of the classics – turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and more.

Founder Andrew Hulburt says he expects a turnout of between 400 to 500 people at the dinner.

“I feel that we are so grateful for the community,” said Hulburt. “It’s just our opportunity to give back to the town that we love so much.”

For more information about Miracle at Midtown, visit this link.

