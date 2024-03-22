Bozeman ranked as nation’s best college town

BOZEMAN – The home of Montana State University has ranked as the No. 1 college town in America, according to the website RentCafe.com.

The ranking stems from a combination of factors, including educational opportunities and quality of life, which set Bozeman apart from others on the list. The website also points to the value of the education MSU provides and Bozeman’s location relative to an abundance of national forests and parks.

MSU’s enrollment for the spring 2024 semester set a record at 16,110. The university offers more than 250 undergraduate areas of study and more than 115 graduate programs, based out of a campus set amid millions of acres of wilderness where students both learn and recreate. As a land-grant university, MSU is the largest research entity in the state of Montana and a Carnegie top-tier research institution.

According to the rankings on RentCafe.com, which received this information from U.S. Census data, behind Bozeman in sequential order are Washington State University in Pullman, Washington; Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina; and the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.

To view the article described above, visit RentCafe’s website. For more information about MSU, visit montana.edu/about.