BOZEMAN — On Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, people around the country participated in the “Free America Walkout,” protesting several topics.

In Bozeman, hundreds of protesters walked down Main Street with signs related to ICE, Greenland, President Trump, Montana officials, and more. There was honking, chanting, and cheering throughout the protest.

Bozeman protesters participate in 'Free America Walkout'

MTN’s Esha Walia spoke with some protesters about why they came out Tuesday.

“I was in the Navy many years ago, and I took an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States. And I believe that these kinds of protests are critical to doing that,” said Bozeman resident Derik Pomeroi.

“I’m just really afraid where it’s going. It’s looking like Nazi Germany,” said Bozeman resident Nicki Nelson.

“The administration is doing a terrible job, and I think we’re embarrassing ourselves in front of the world,” said protester Karen Moore.

“I survived the second World War in a concentration camp, so I don’t want things like that to happen again,” said Bozeman resident Carla DeWitt.

Protest organizer Carol Anway says she was surprised by the turnout.

“It’s 2 in the afternoon, and that’s inconvenient for a lot of people. So, people are leaving work to come and stand outside in the cold to have their opinions heard,” said Anway.

Anway says she organized Tuesday’s protest because: “There’s so many reasons to be angry right now.”

Some of the protesters say there were glad to see others out there with them.

“I’m saying all these negative things, but it’s a good thing that people are out protesting,” said Pomeroi.