Bozeman Police vs. Bozeman Fire: First responders to face off in 'Frozen Frontline' charity hockey game

BOZEMAN — The inaugural Frozen Frontline charity hockey game will see the Bozeman Police Department face off against Bozeman Fire and help raise funds for three local nonprofits on Sunday, March 24 at Haynes Pavilion.

"Two years ago, me and my wife co-founded EverGreen Adventures as a way to connect community members affected by chronic illness, as well as caregivers with each other," says Johnathan Stewart, co-founder of EverGreen Adventures and the Frozen Frontline game.

After struggling with chronic illness his entire life, Stewart started the nonprofit to provide people like himself and their caregivers with memorable experiences—and the gear to make it happen.

"I did miss out. There were camping trips and backcountry excursions that I just wasn’t able to attend because I needed an exorbitant amount of medical gear," explains Stewart.

Stewart helped found the Frozen Frontline hockey game, having grown up watching police-fire hockey games.

"As someone who is regularly in the hospital or traveling back and forth and needing assistance from police and fire, I wanted to find a way to creatively say thank you and raise funds with them," he says.

One hundred percent of donations made at the hockey game go to the Bozeman Police Foundation, Firefighters Benevolent Fund, and EverGreen Adventures to fund projects that include a school resource police dog and memorable experiences for struggling community members.

"Police and fire will be in attendance and obviously playing, so it's just being able to see these individuals out of uniform, having some fun, and raising money for three great causes," Stewart adds.

For more information on EverGreen Adventures visit their website. For more information on the Frozen Frontline hockey game happening at 4 p.m. on March 24, visit the Bozeman Police Foundation website.