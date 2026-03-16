Bozeman police urge safe rides ahead of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

BOZEMAN — As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, Bozeman police are reminding residents to celebrate responsibly and plan ahead if alcohol is involved.

“With any type of holiday, we’re always having a little bit more of a heightened awareness,” said Deputy Chief Joseph Swanson with the Bozeman Police Department.

Although the holiday falls on a Tuesday this year, Swanson said that likely won’t stop people from heading downtown or attending house parties.

“When alcohol is involved, so are the risks,” he said.

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According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, nighttime driving during the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day holiday was significantly more dangerous than daytime driving. Data shows that 32% of drivers involved in fatal crashes during the holiday period were impaired.

“Impaired drivers on the road, weather conditions don’t help, then we are seeing an increase in crashes and potentially injuries, which is not what we would like to see,” Swanson said.

Swanson said the department will be fully staffed Tuesday night, though the number of officers on patrol will remain similar to a typical shift. Officers will continue focusing on traffic enforcement and impaired driving.

“The numbers will relatively remain the same. We still have an emphasis on traffic enforcement, DUI enforcement just like we always have,” Swanson said.

Traffic enforcement has already increased significantly this year. Swanson said the department previously averaged about 200 traffic stops per month, but that number has risen to between 1,100 and 1,300 stops.

“Traffic enforcement is our priority,” he said.

For those planning to celebrate, Swanson said the best way to stay safe is to plan transportation before the night begins.

“If you’re going to go downtown or any type of event where there is going to be alcohol consumption, designate a sober driver ahead of time, use Uber,” he said.

Swanson said the department’s goal is to maintain a visible presence during the holiday to help keep the community safe.

“We will continue to keep a visible presence this weekend to ensure that we can keep everyone as safe as we can,” he said.