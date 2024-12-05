THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

BOZEMAN — A standoff with an armed man in Bozeman near 20th and Koch Street has ended according to a Bozeman Police Department social media post.

Bozeman Police: Standoff situation "resolved"

An update at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday stated that the situation has been resolved and there is no active threat. The investigation is still ongoing, and law enforcement still has a large presence in the area.

According to the report, at 10:15 the joint City-County SRT was back running tactical operations with support from Lewis and Clark County SRT and Billings SWAT.

The incident began around 7 pm Tuesday.

“Officers responded to a call involving a potential felony at a nearby business,” says Bozeman Police Chief Veltkamp at a press briefing held on Wednesday.

Officers tracked the man back to his home and attempted to make contact. That's when they noticed he was armed.

“And was holding it in, certainly a concerning manner to them. They retreated back. Tried to contact and talk with the male. But were unsuccessful,” says Veltcamp.

At around 7:30 pm, the joint city-county Special Response Team (SRT) was called to the scene. Chief Veltkamp says officers were able to make sure no one else was in the residence, as well as evacuate the surrounding homes before tactics began.

This was the 4th major standoff in the last 3 months in Bozeman.

On Sept. 25, a 12-hour standoff with a 31-year-old man happened at a house on the corner of 9th and West Lamme Street. A little over a month later, another standoff occurred at the same address, involving a different man.

On Oct. 17, a standoff in the Smith's parking lot in Bozeman ended with the death of a 29-year-old woman.

