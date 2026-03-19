Bozeman police: Deadly pedestrian crash after juvenile driver was distracted

BOZEMAN — Bozeman police have nearly finished their investigation into a deadly crash on West Oak Street that took the life of Bozeman resident Leslie Brown.

The collision happened on Feb. 26. Investigators said a juvenile was driving westbound on Oak Street in the outside lane closest to the north curb. Another car in front of the juvenile came to a stop to allow Brown to cross the street.

Police said the juvenile then changed lanes and drove through the posted pedestrian crosswalk. The car struck Brown as she crossed the street.

“The investigation has determined at this point that excessive speed was not a factor in the collision,” said Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp. “Instead, inattentive and distracted driving appear to be the primary factors that led to this crash. It appears the driver was distracted by activity in the vehicle and failed to anticipate the reason the other vehicle had come to a stop at the crosswalk.”

Investigators believe activity inside the car distracted the driver. They said the driver failed to realize why the other car had stopped.

Police are not releasing the driver's name because of their age.

Investigators are now completing the final steps of their work. They will consult with the city and county attorneys, and prosecutors will then decide on appropriate charges.

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