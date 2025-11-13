Bozeman November grocery price comparisons

BOZEMAN — Shopping for groceries this November and wondering what prices are like in Bozeman?

MTN’s Esha Walia headed out to three stores: Rosauers, Albertsons, and WinCo and compared the prices of four items: one pound of honeycrisp apples, a 10-pack of Oscar Mayer hot dogs, a pack of eight Franz hot dog buns, and a six-pack of Bounty paper towels.

Here’s what MTN found (listed lowest to highest price):

One pound of honeycrisp apples:

Rosauers: .99 cents per pound

WinCo: $1.48 per pound

Albertsons: $1.88 per pound

10 pack of Oscar Mayer hot dogs:

WinCo: $2.84

Albertsons: $3.49

Rosauers: $4.69

Eight pack of Franz hot dog buns:

WinCo: $2.98

Albertsons: $3.29

Rosauers: $3.49

Six pack of Bounty paper towels:

WinCo: $7.97

Rosauers: $11.99

Albertsons: $14.99

WinCo came in at the lowest total price to buy all four of these items, at $15.27, followed by Rosauers at $21.16, and Albertsons at $23.65.

MTN will continue to provide updates about grocery prices in Bozeman.