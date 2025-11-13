Bozeman November grocery price comparisons

BOZEMAN — Shopping for groceries this November and wondering what prices are like in Bozeman?
MTN’s Esha Walia headed out to three stores: Rosauers, Albertsons, and WinCo and compared the prices of four items: one pound of honeycrisp apples, a 10-pack of Oscar Mayer hot dogs, a pack of eight Franz hot dog buns, and a six-pack of Bounty paper towels.
Here’s what MTN found (listed lowest to highest price):
One pound of honeycrisp apples:
Rosauers: .99 cents per pound
WinCo: $1.48 per pound
Albertsons: $1.88 per pound
10 pack of Oscar Mayer hot dogs:
WinCo: $2.84
Albertsons: $3.49
Rosauers: $4.69
Eight pack of Franz hot dog buns:
WinCo: $2.98
Albertsons: $3.29
Rosauers: $3.49
Six pack of Bounty paper towels:
WinCo: $7.97
Rosauers: $11.99
Albertsons: $14.99
WinCo came in at the lowest total price to buy all four of these items, at $15.27, followed by Rosauers at $21.16, and Albertsons at $23.65.
MTN will continue to provide updates about grocery prices in Bozeman.